Pictures of Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Cruises' next new ship, Celebrity Edge, is packed full of innovation. When the ship debuts in fall 2018, it will be the first new ship for the cruise line since Celebrity Reflection came out in 2012.
One of the highlights of the ship is the Magic Carpet (pictured), an industry first. The Magic Carpet is a movable deck space that is cantilevered over the side of Celebrity Edge. The size of a tennis court, it is designed to help passengers during disembarkation in tender ports, but it will serve double-duty as an entertainment space or restaurant depending on what deck it's on: embarkation/disembarkation will be from Deck 2; al fresco dining at lunch time will be on Deck 5; happy hour on Deck 14 (the pool deck); and the alternative dining option will be offered in the evening on Deck 16. Passengers will not be permitted on the Magic Carpet when it is in motion.
Images: Celebrity Cruises
The Resort Deck, a.k.a. the pool deck, is on Deck 14 and features an above-pool brushed steel sculpture and martini glass Jacuzzis. To the right in this rendering are the for-fee cabanas, flanked by tree sculptures. Chaise lounge chairs around the sides of the ship face out, toward the ocean.
Celebrity Edge will feature six two-deck-high private cabanas, which will require a fee.
Another first in ocean cruising is the Infinite Veranda, which combines indoor and outdoor space in one balcony-type area. The balcony can be closed off from the rest of the cabin with bi-fold doors (creating an actual balcony), or the bi-fold doors can be left open, providing 23 percent more living space in the cabin. With the touch of a button, passengers can raise or lower a glass window on the balcony, shutting out the elements. When the balcony is opened to the room and the window is closed, the whole space is air-conditioned. Edge will have 918 Infinite Veranda cabins, 16 of which accommodate single travelers -- another first for the line.
The Penthouse Suite -- in fact, all cabins on Celebrity Edge -- was devised by award-winning London designer Kelly Hoppen.
One of two new suite classes, the Iconic Suite is a whopping 5,000 square feet. The ship will feature two of these suites, which are located right on top of the bridge. The suite includes a large living and dining area.
The master bedroom in the Iconic Suite has the bed facing the windows, giving occupants virtually the same view the captain gets from the bridge.
Each Iconic Suite balcony includes a private cabana and private Jacuzzi as well as tremendous space for lounging.
Another new suite class, the Edge Villa is a two-level suite featuring two full bathrooms. There are six Edge Villas onboard, spanning decks 14 and 15.
The Edge Villa includes a private plunge pool.
Balconies for Edge Villas feature private sunbeds. You can also walk directly from your Villa to The Retreat, an exclusive area for suite passengers.
The Retreat Sundeck is a private area for suite passengers. It includes a stunning pool, and lots of sunbeds, including a few that hang over the water.
Suite passengers also have an exclusive lounge, where breakfast and a happy hour are served daily. Passengers also have access to a dedicated concierge.
Located on Deck 11, Luminae at the Retreat is a restaurant for suite passengers. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and it's included in the price of the cruise.
The Rooftop Garden is a combination of two popular concepts on other Celebrity ships: The Lawn Club and the Rooftop Terrace. The Rooftop Garden features lots of lush, live plants, sculptured trees and casual seating. During the day, passengers can participate in things like yoga here.
At night, The Rooftop Garden transforms into a cocktail space. It will host films, jazz concerts and even performers who can sit among the trees.
The Rooftop Garden also features a restaurant, called The Rooftop Garden Grill. During the day, it will serve gourmet burgers. At night, barbecue.