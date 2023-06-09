Pictures From an India River Cruise

Still a relative newcomer to the river cruising world, India has allure for the "been there, done that" traveler who wants to explore the colorful country, yet doesn't know where to begin.

And no wonder; India is a complicated place to wrap your brain around. The culture is fascinating, the food is delicious, the sanitation is challenging. Having an experienced river cruise company that can guide you through it all makes a world of difference.

Come along with us as we showcase an India river cruise, taken on the Lower Ganges with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection. The trip included a week in the country's Golden Triangle cities -- Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur -- which is often added to India river cruises, both on the Ganges and Brahmaputra.