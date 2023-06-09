Pictures From a Star Trek Cruise

"To boldy go where no man has gone before."

These iconic words from the original Star Trek series, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016, rang true for many of the thousands of cruisers who joined Star Trek: The Cruise on its first and second year in operation.

Instead of boarding a starship to explore strange new worlds and seek out new civilizations, fans gathered on Norwegian Pearl (in January 2017) and Norwegian Jade (in January 2018) to depart for ports in the Caribbean, Mexico and the Bahamas. Most of the action, however, was centered aboard the ship with William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk) serving as the headliner of the 2017 cruise and George Takei (Helmsman Hikaru Sulu) taking over as "host" for the two 2018 cruises. A slew of stars from each of the different franchises joined the headliners hosting Q&As, autographs sessions and even pub crawls and game shows. Numerous costume parties, trivia sessions and karaoke, often with one or more actors in attendance, kept fans busy and delighted.

For a taste of what a Trekkie fan cruise is like, click through our slideshow and you'll feel like you've been beamed onboard. (And read our companion piece for more on what to expect onboard.)