Pictures From a Southern Caribbean Cruise

The Chickens of Calico Jacks

If you're looking to spend a lazy day on Seven Mile Beach, in Grand Cayman, consistently ranked one of the top beaches in the Caribbean, Calico Jacks is a laidback place to drink, munch and unwind. (If you want to connect, free Wi-Fi lets you share a few photos of your toes in the sand.) Many shuttles go here, dropping at an area of the beach known as Seagrape. Just beware of the chickens that roam under the picnic tables -- if you turn away from your food for a second, the flock will descend.