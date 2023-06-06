Pictures From a Great Barrier Reef Cruise with Coral Expeditions

Australia's Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world, extending 2,300 km (1,429 miles) along the country's northeastern coast, from Bundaberg in the south to the tip of northern Queensland. This is roughly the same length as the West Coast of the U.S. from Vancouver to the Mexican border, or an area about the size of Germany or Italy, so it's impossible to explore the whole reef on a single cruise. One of the best options is a four-night Great Barrier Reef cruise aboard Coral Expeditions II, which takes in a 200-km (124-mile) section including islands, reefs and the township of Cooktown on the mainland.

--By Briar Jensen, Cruise Critic contributor