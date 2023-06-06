Pictures from a Danube River Cruise

It's been called the queen of Europe's great rivers, a title the Danube proudly bears. After all, the waterway connects 10 countries, including four capitals, and it's as enchanting as it is murky.

The Danube might not boast the glistening blue you've always envisioned. But that doesn't mean it's less worthy of a visit, especially when you make the journey on a river ship, which is what I did aboard Viking Cruises' Delling on a "Romantic Danube" voyage. The eight-day sailing gave me access to three countries and six cities, including two capitals, and the experience was enough for me to get hooked on river cruising.

--By Karen Asp, Cruise Critic contributor