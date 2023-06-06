Photos of Carnival Horizon

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2018/05/Horizon-SS-1.jpg" alt=" (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)" title=" (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)" <br="" />

Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, Carnival Horizon, made its debut in April 2018, when it began sailing a short season around the Mediterranean before heading to its permanent home in the United States. The ship, which calls Grammy-winner Queen Latifah its godmother, is loaded with activities and restaurants. The nearly 4,000-passenger vessel is an ideal fit for cruisers looking for a mix of fun, action and relaxation. Check out our Carnival Horizon photos.