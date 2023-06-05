Perfect Day at CocoCay: Highlights From Two Days on Royal Caribbean's Private Island (VIDEO)

If you're seeking secluded beach cabanas, resort-like bars and restaurants, or an adrenaline rush atop North America's tallest waterslide, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, may be the perfect port for you.

We spent two full days exploring the island and all it has to offer. Here are some of the can't-miss activities at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

