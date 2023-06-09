Passengers Behaving Badly: 8 Cruisers Everyone Hates

We've all encountered them -- cruise passengers behaving badly. They jump the queue, wear jeans on formal night, steal pool towels, chatter loudly at dinner about their past-passenger status and otherwise commit unforgivable breaches of cruise etiquette.

Spurred by Cruise Critic reader feedback and cruisers' comments on our message boards, we started to see just how quickly inconsiderate passengers can ruin others' holidays, and we sensed a trend. We conducted a poll to find out which onboard offenders cruisers dislike most. We were shocked when more than 4,500 people responded, citing rude children as the worst, followed closely by deck chair hogs.

We've compiled a list of the eight worst onboard evildoers, based on 20 years of reader comments and Cruise Critic staffers' own experiences. Check out the "common infractions of cruisers everyone hates" to see if your biggest pet peeve -- or favourite onboard pastime -- made the list.

--By Ashley Kosciolek, Editor