Palma de Mallorca Cruise Port Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Palma de Mallorca cruise port:

From Central Palma:

To Poniente and Paraires Quays:

Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. Keep right at the fork to continue on Carrer de Porto Pi. Take the bridge on your left toward the port. The terminals will be on your right.

To Dique del Oeste:

Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. At the roundabout, take the third exit to continue on Carrer Dic de l’Oest. You can either quickly drop off passengers at the gate by turning right onto the adjacent parking lot or follow signs to the small but free parking area that is a little farther away from the gate.

From the North, East or South:

Take Ma-11, Ma-15 or Ma-19 towards Palma. Then, follow signs for Ma-20 towards Andraxt. Take Exit 11B towards Ma-1/Cala Major/Pg. Maritim/Port. At the Porto Pi roundabout, take the first exit if you’re going towards Dique del Oeste, or the second one if you need to go to the Poniente/Paraires quays. Follow directions above.

From the West:

Take Ma-1 until you get to the Porto Pi roundabout. Then, follow the directions above.