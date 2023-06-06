Overrated Cruise Food: 10 Culinary Experiences That Don't Live Up to the Hype

5. Teppanyaki

How could we? We know. Hear us out: Teppanyaki is tasty and generally fun, but it's just a lot of hassle to get a reservation (which book up quickly) at many of the restaurants at sea, and we feel it's to mixed results. For one, the shows tend to be shorter and less interactive than on land. Kudos to the hibachi chefs who are whirling knives around with the motion of the ocean, but unless you have kids who will be truly mesmerized by the action -- meh. The meals are also hit or miss, and complicated for anyone with dietary restrictions (the meal is made all together on one grill and divided up). Plus, unless you're social, or have enough friends to fill a whole table, you'll be paying to share your meal with strangers.