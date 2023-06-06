O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill is a Norwegian Cruise Line standard, being available on just over half the ships in the fleet. The name of the pub incorporates the surname of a former Norwegian Cruise Line president and serves the ships on which it lives as a central bar.

Acting as a gathering place, it's an especially great spot to grab a bite whenever the mood compels you -- your wallet will thank you too because, yes, it's free. This complimentary dining spot is a fan favorite, and it's really no surprise as to why that is due to its alluring beverage and food offerings.

This popular Irish pub-inspired venue is the sublime spot to run -- not walk -- to either solo or with others for a laidback pint and/or a hearty, flavorful meal. Cruise Critic has compiled a breakdown of O'Sheehan's Neighborhood Bar & Grill, including the ambiance, meals you can expect and more.