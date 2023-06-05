Oprah, Pitbull and 5 Other Cruise Line Celebrity Ambassadors Making a Splash at Sea

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Carnival Cruise Line

In addition to his legendary dominance on the basketball court, New Jersey native Shaquille O'Neal is also a rap star, a reality TV host and restaurateur. Now, he has another distinction: He's Carnival's first Chief Fun Officer, anchoring the brand's "Choose Fun" campaign that launched in 2018.

O'Neal, currently a television analyst with "Inside the NBA" on TNT, had never cruised before becoming Carnival's latest brand ambassador, and he's now sailed aboard several ships including Horizon and its sister ship Vista. In addition to starring in a number of playful Carnival videos and ads, including his viral 30-second whirlwind tour documenting a week's worth of cruising fun, O'Neal has coached several onboard basketball games where passengers won a free cruise.

O'Neal is also set to launch one of his Big Chicken eateries aboard Carnival Radiance in 2020.