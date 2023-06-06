How to Get It

Value-added Deals

If you've subscribed to the email list of any major cruise line, you have undoubtedly received colourful promotions encouraging you to book your next cruise, with a number of incentives. These periodic promotions, which are usually the same ones you can find on the homepage of the cruise line's website, almost always include some form of onboard credit.

You can receive OBC just for booking by a specified deadline. The lowest average we've seen is $25 per cabin, for an inside cabin, but the amount can range greatly. For a luxury line, onboard credit offers can extend to $1,000 per couple and beyond. Pay attention to whether the credit varies by cabin class and whether it's a per-person amount or per cabin. Amounts are often staggered by cabin category.

Booking With Travel Agencies

Whether you work with an individual travel agent or a large online agency, onboard credit is a booking bonus common in the industry. Most third-party sites offer an average of $50 to $100 per cabin as a booking bonus, but again, this varies. The larger the agency, the deeper their pockets when it comes to onboard credit. Loyalty is noticed; if you've worked with the same travel agent for every cruise, your OBC amount is likely to build over time.

Booking a Future Cruise While on a Cruise

While they have you onboard, cruise lines will do what they can to ensure you'll sail with them again. To lure cruisers who are on the fence, many lines have designated sales desks onboard their ships, with personnel available to offer you something to make a future cruise worth your while. Many vouch that this is the ultimate way to rack up onboard credit for that next sailing. Celebrity Cruises offers up to $500 per cabin when you book your next cruise onboard. If you make a deposit toward a future cruise on Norwegian, you earn $100 in onboard credit to spend instantly on the cruise you're already on -- and up to US$500 if you make a deposit of $1000 on a future cruise.

Loyalty Program Offers

Loyalty is key to cruise lines. While first-timers are a booming market, return cruisers are more than just bodies on a ship; they're brand ambassadors. From a business perspective, treating your loyal passengers well yields return on investment. That's why onboard credit is one of the frequent rewards for continued patronage. The more you sail, the more perks you'll likely be awarded. Oceania has a tiered program, maxing out at $1,000 per cabin, for its most loyal cruisers (Diamond level). Norwegian's Latitudes Insider Offers is a promotion that doles out onboard credit up to $250 on select sailings to Latitudes members only.

Referrals

Spreading the good word isn't a thankless endeavour. Most cruise lines offer referral bonuses for new cruises booked by first-timers. So don't just book that amazing cruise deal yourself; get your sceptical friends to do the same, and use their bookings to your OBC advantage. The amount tends to be $25 per every referred cabin booked; this is the case onboard Royal Caribbean. Princess, on the other hand, deducts $25 in the form of a discount, rather than offering it as credit.

Price Drops

You've booked and paid for your cruise, but you're still in the window of opportunity for the upgrade fairy to come knocking. If you notice that your cruise fare has dropped, many times the line will make up the difference through an onboard credit offer (within the 90-day window). This form of OBC is money back, rather than money gifted, but it still beats paying a higher cruise fare with nothing in return.

Become a Shareholder

If you love your cruise company enough to invest money in the brand, most major cruise lines offer a shareholder benefit in the form of onboard credit. Carnival Corporation (which includes Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Cunard, Costa, Aida, Ibero, P&O Australia and P&O UK) offer up to $250 per cabin for cruises of 14 days or longer, $100 for sailings of seven to 13 days and $50 per cabin for sailings of six days or less. The credit is provided in the onboard currency of the ship. So if you are on a seven-night cruise onboard P&O’s Pacific Eden, you will receive AU$100; if you are travelling on a seven-night cruise on another ship around the Caribbean, the onboard credit will be US$100. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (which includes Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Azamara) offers a similar benefit to Carnival, with US$200 per cabin for cruises of 10 to 13 nights, US$100 on cruises six to nine nights, and US$50 for cruises less than five nights. Norwegian Cruise Line has a cut-and-dry offer of US$100 in onboard credit per cabin for shareholders cruising seven days or more, and US$50 per cabin for cruises six days or less. You need to hold a minimum 100 shares to qualify for all these offers and can redeem your benefit by contacting the line at least two weeks prior to your sail date.

When Something Goes Wrong

It's not the best way to earn credit, but if something goes wrong on your cruise -- the ship is stranded, misses port calls, experiences a significant malfunction, or you're just generally not pleased with the service -- one of the ways you may be compensated is through a future credit offer. The amount will vary depending on the situation.