Oceanview vs. Balcony Cabins: A Cabin Comparison

Balcony vs. Oceanview: Similarities

Oceanview and balcony cabins are more alike than they are different. In general, both are the same size and can be located on almost any deck, in any location (forward, midship and aft), though some cruise ships will not offer any balconies on lower decks. Both balconies and oceanviews typically have twin beds that can convert into a queen, a desk and small sitting area either with an armchair or a sofa. Some also have extra berths in order to fit a third or fourth passenger in the cabin.

Both also have the same standard amenities including TVs, hair dryers and safes, and in some cases coffee makers and minifridges (this varies by cruise line). Bathrooms in both cabin types vary, but generally feature a shower, sink and toilet and limited shelf space.