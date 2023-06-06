Oceania vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Price

Regent and Oceania package different amenities into their cruise fares. Read on to learn what those inclusions are so you can make the best price comparison -- understanding you'll be comparing apples to oranges.

Choose Regent if you want more perks packaged in the all-inclusive cruise fare.

Sometimes you just want to splurge and arrange for the most all-inclusive vacation possible. You don't want to think about what's included and what's not. If that describes what you're looking for, Regent Seven Seas is an excellent choice. It is arguably the most "all inclusive" of the luxury cruise lines.

Everyone -- no matter which cabin they're in -- receives included benefits such as round trip airfare, a welcome bottle of Champagne, unlimited shore excursions, specialty restaurant dining, prepaid gratuities and Wi-Fi. Regent also packages unlimited complimentary beverages -- coffee/tea, water, soda, juice, wines, spirits and beer -- in its cruise fare. Bars are open throughout the day, and your suite is also outfitted with a complete liquor bar setup and mini-bar, which are replenished daily. While Regent also sells premium wines, most cruisers say the complimentary pours are good enough.

Suite passengers get even more inclusions and perks, depending on suite category, such as a one-night pre-cruise stay in a luxury hotel, butler service and -- for Regent Suite passengers -- personal car and guide during shore excursions in all ports.

Choose Oceania Cruises if you have a smaller budget.

When you compare fares to Regent, Oceania is the cheaper option by far -- but, of course, there are fewer inclusions in the fare, and entry-level cabins are much smaller.

A seven-night Alaska voyage aboard Seven Seas Mariner (Anchorage to Vancouver) will run you $6,099 in a Deluxe Veranda Suite while a similar itinerary (Seattle round trip) aboard Oceania Regatta is just $3,399 (OLife fare with additional perks) or $2,849 (regular fare) for a comparable Veranda Stateroom. A 10-night, Caribbean round trip voyage out of Miami aboard Seven Seas Explorer costs $5,699 for a Veranda Suite while a comparable Miami round trip on Oceania Riviera is $4,499 (OLife fare) and $3,799 (regular fare) for a Veranda Stateroom.

Or if you prefer spending your money on what's most important to you in an a la carte setting.

With Regent's all-inclusive fares (see above), you might be paying for things you won't actually use. In this case, Oceania might make more sense for you and give you the best value for your money. Oceania's cruise fare includes quite a lot, like free unlimited internet, 24/7 room service and dining at all restaurants onboard -- even the specialty restaurants. Unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, cappuccino, espresso, teas and juices are also complimentary, as is shuttle service from the ship to the city center in many ports of call.

However, passengers can pick and choose where else they want to spend their money. Wine-pairing dinners at La Reserve, tours, gratuities, alcoholic beverages and spa treatments are not included in the fare.

Passengers can opt for a basic lower cruise fare and pay extra for all of the above, or they can choose the line's OLife Choice promotional fares and pay extra to customize the cruise experience by selecting from a range of additional freebies, such as a choice of complimentary shore excursions, a free House Beverage package or shipboard credit. Round trip airfare from certain gateways comes free with OLife fares -- or you can opt out of the airfare and receive a credit instead.