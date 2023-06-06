Oceania Cruises vs. Silversea

Shore Excursions

Oceania and Silversea excel when it comes to offering their cruisers intriguing and well-guided shore excursions. Neither line rolls up the cost of shore tours in its cruise fare; instead, you must pay a la carte for each excursion you wish to book.

However, both lines do sometimes offer special promotions that offer complimentary shore excursions. Look to Oceania's OLife promo, where you can opt for free shore tours (the number of which depends on the length and itinerary of your cruise). On Silversea, a number of Asian cruises in 2019 are eligible for the "All-Inclusive Package" promo, which includes shore excursions (at least one in every port), airfare, pre- and post-cruise hotel, and free transfers.

Choose Oceania if you'd like to buy a discounted shore excursion package.

If you can't or don't want to opt for free excursions as your OLife Choice perk, you can still buy packages that bundle discounted tours.

The Unlimited Passport Collection gives you access to unlimited excursions throughout your cruise, but you must select from a set list of options. The package doesn't include every shore excursion sold on an a la carte basis by the company. While you can't choose from the complete list of tours, you will get up to 40 percent off the tours that are included in the Unlimited Passport Collection.

Alternatively, opt for the Your World Collection package that allows you to custom-design your shore time by selecting any of Oceania's available tours. You'll get 25 percent off a la carte prices and you'll need to book a certain minimum of tours to get the discount. (The minimum is dependent on the particular cruise you've selected.)

Or if you're a foodie and want to experience the cuisines of the ports you visit.

Oceania gets high marks for its Culinary Discovery Tours that introduce a traveler to the port's culinary history and local food scene. The ship's chef or a chef instructor accompanies the tours, which focus on meeting locals and sampling the specialties of the region. Book these tours in advance since they are limited to groups of 20 or fewer.

Choose Silversea if you want to explore farther afield on a multi-day tour.

Silversea's Mid-Voyage Adventures give passengers the chance to get off the ship for a few days mid-voyage. Ranging from small, intimate tours to multiday shore excursions where you disembark in one port and embark in another, these tours allow you to explore more out-of-the-way places than you could on regular port day trips. (Tour prices include airfare, hotel, a guide and most meals.) You can explore remote places, such as Mongolia, Tibet, the Australian Outback, the South Pole and the Serengeti.

In addition, you can take in the highlights, local traditions and a destination's natural, cultural and historic treasures in Silversea's Signature Land program. These pre- and post-cruise land extensions include premium accommodation, gourmet meals and private group transportation. Land extensions are available around the world and are a great way to explore places such as Iceland, Sri Lanka and the Chilean wine country.

Or if you want to be well cared for.

Silversea makes sure its passengers enjoy shore excursions in a number of ways, from limiting the number of people on each motor coach (allowing for a more comfortable ride for all) to having bottled water on hand and handing out umbrellas or ponchos when the weather makes a turn for the worse. A representative from the ship -- often someone from the Shore Excursions desk -- accompanies each tour, which gives passengers an added level of comfort and security.