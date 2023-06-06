Oberammergau Cruise Tips: Seeing the Passion Play by River Cruise

The Oberammergau Passion Play Has Been Performed Since the 17th Century

The passion play -- which sometimes runs well over five hours in duration -- has been performed by the villagers of Oberammergau, Germany, since 1634. Staged one year per decade, it tells the story of the Passion of Jesus, from the arrival of Christ in Jerusalem to his crucifixion, death and resurrection. Faced with the ravages of the plague that was sweeping Europe, the villagers vowed to perform the play every 10 years in the hopes that their tribute to the Passion of Christ would spare them from further suffering.

The most recent performance saw more than 2,000 actors, performers and technical staff bring to life 100-plus performances of the Oberammergau Passion Play. Typically running between May and October, the play is a huge economic driver for the region; a local expression, Die Passion zahlt, translates as, "The Passion pays for it." Around 412,000 visitors attended the 2022 rescheduled event from all over the world.

While the play has faced charges of rampant anti-Semitism in the past, modern iterations have strove to present a more balanced performance through the elimination of the play's more controversial elements. Revisions to successive performances are common, with the 2010 performance being noted for its radical changes.

For those wanting to attend the play, river cruises offer a real convenience. People attending independently must secure hotel stays, transportation, meals and tours, while river cruise lines are taking care of all of the logistic details on behalf of their passengers.