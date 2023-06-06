Oasis of the Seas Menus for 5 Restaurants

With more than two dozen restaurants onboard, Oasis of the Seas offers passengers many choices for dining, at all hours of the day. If your heart is set on a specific restaurant on a specific night, make sure to have reservations in hand before you book (although all reserve space for walk-ins).

Even if you're loyal to Royal Caribbean, Oasis of the Seas' current dining roster might have some surprises. During a 2014 refurbishment, the ship added Sabor Modern Mexican, a for-fee Mexican restaurant, expanded Izumi, swapped donuts for hot dogs on the Boardwalk and added Coastal Kitchen, a dedicated restaurant for suite passengers.

Here are some of the current menus from five of the ship's restaurants.

1. Giovanni's Table

Located in Central Park, Oasis of the Seas' Italian restaurant offers a casual night out, at a reasonable price. Veal dishes on the menu were standouts, as well as the antipasti and caprese salad appetizers, which could be shared among a group. Cover charges are $20 for lunch (sea days only) and $25 for dinner.

Click here for the Giovanni's Table menu.

Take a photo tour of Giovanni's Table

2. Izumi

The popular Japanese sushi restaurant now has two hibachi tables, complete with chefs ready to show off their knife skills. (Act fast, and you might catch a shrimp.) The menu is a la carte, and the prices are similar to what you'd pay on land with signature rolls around $12; edamame is free. At the hibachi table, it's $25 for one choice of meat or $30 for two; the meal includes soup or salad, fried rice or lo mein noodles, cooked vegetables and dessert.

Click here for the Izumi menu.

See pictures of Izumi

3. 150 Central Park

This lovely restaurant on Central Park offers a six-course tasting menu designed by celebrity chef Michael Schwartz. It's best for adventurous diners (although if you really don't like one of the items, you can ask to swap it out). The cover charge is $40; wine pairings are available for an additional $75.

Click here for the 150 Central Park menu.

4. Solarium Bistro

The healthiest restaurant on Oasis of the Seas is free for breakfast and lunch, charging a $20 cover at dinner. If you hate crowds, this is a good choice, as the restaurant rarely gets many diners.

Click here for the Solarium Bistro menu.

Take a photo tour of Solarium Bistro

5. Sabor Modern Mexican

Replacing Rita's Cantina and the Seafood Shack, Sabor offers casual Mexican dining on the Boardwalk. Highlights include the guacamole made tableside, a bargain at $5; quesadillas, tacos and other entrees are offered a la carte.

Click here for the Sabor menu.

See pictures of Sabor Modern Mexican

