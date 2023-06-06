Norwegian Latitudes Rewards Cruise Loyalty Program

Norwegian Cruise Line's Latitudes Rewards is a six-tier cruise loyalty program available to all passengers upon the conclusion of their first sailing. The program is based on a point system, in which members earn one point for each cruise night traveled with Norwegian. The opportunity for extra points is also available for suite or Haven bookings or for sailings booked through a Latitudes insider offer.

The Latitudes Rewards program is free to join, and members are automatically enrolled following their first sailing. Even lower-level tiers accrue some noteworthy benefits, including priority check-in, invitation to a member-only cocktail event and onboard discounts.

Additional higher-level perks include concierge service, priority disembarkation and tender tickets, a complimentary dinner and bottle of wine at Le Bistro, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the ship, dinner with the ship's officers and even a free seven-night cruise.

Latitudes Rewards Levels and Benefits

Bronze

Available after first cruise

Monthly Latitudes Rewards insider offers on select sailings

Complimentary Latitudes Rewards online newsletter

Priority check-in at the pier

Keycard recognition

Onboard Latitudes Rewards representative

Onboard discounts, including a 10 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop, a free work of art for attending an art auction and free minutes when you purchase an onboard internet package

Exclusive offers from Caesars Entertainment

One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine per stateroom

Silver

Available from 30 to 54 cruise points

Receives all Bronze-level perks

Access to a members-only cocktail party

15 percent discount on all Norwegian logo merchandise at the duty-free shop

20 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

15 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

10 percent discount on shore excursions

Gold

Available from 55 to 79 cruise points

Receives all Silver-level perks

Priority tender tickets

Priority disembarkation, where available

25 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

20 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

50 percent off one bag of laundry service

One complimentary bottle of water

Platinum

Available from 80 to 174 cruise points

Receives all Gold-level perks

Chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to your cabin

Concierge service

30 percent discount on photos (not available on photo packages)

25 percent discount on signature spa services during port days

One free bag of laundry service

Complimentary dinner for two at Cagney's or Le Bistro with a bottle of wine (one per stateroom), and a complimentary dinner for two at Moderno or La Cucina (one per stateroom)

Complimentary behind-the-scenes ship tour

30 free internet minutes

Platinum Plus

Available from 175 to 699 cruise points

Receives all Platinum-level perks

Dinner with ship officers

Priority restaurant and entertainment seating

Two complimentary bottles of water per loyalty member

15 percent discount on shore excursions

60 free internet minutes

Ambassador

Available after 700 cruise points

Receives all previous perks

Qualifies for a free seven-night cruise

20 percent discount on shore excursions

100 free internet minutes

