Norwegian Dawn-Class Cruise Ships

Dawn-Class Amenities

Norwegian's Dawn-class ships offer several traditional cruise amenities (sports deck with basketball and volleyball, golf driving nets, multiple hot tubs, casino), as well as a fabulous spa with an indoor lap pool. There's also a splash areas for kids.

When it comes to dining, both Dawn-class ships have plenty of choice with five free dining venues, including one bar and grill and one Asian eatery. The extra-fee choices are plentiful also and include Le Bistro, NCL's signature French eatery; the Moderno Churrascaria Brazilian steakhouse; Teppanyaki, a Japanese Hibachi restaurant; and La Cucina, an Italian trattoria.

In the evening, there's a wide range of musical performances in the theater, as well as bands playing in the bars and lounges and live DJs at the Bliss Ultra Lounge nightclub; you won't find Broadway musicals on Dawn class.

While neither Star nor Dawn has the private, keycard-accessible Haven suite enclave, they do both offer family suites, as well as coveted three-bedroom Garden Villas. With a staggering 6,694 square feet of space each, the villas are touted as some of the largest suites at sea.