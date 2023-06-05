Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Classes

Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet consists of 17 ships spread across six classes, with three ships unclassed. There are many similarities among the classes, with a number of signature Norwegian Cruise Line dining venues and bars standard across the fleet.

To help those who have never cruised with NCL, Cruise Critic has broken down the line's six ship classes, including the differences between ships in the same class, to help determine which class of ship is the best fit.

We tell you what each class is best known for, and which restaurants and activities you'll find on each. We break down any significant differences within the classes as well, so that families, foodies, adrenaline junkies and pool aficionados can find the Norwegian Cruise ships that fit their needs best.

Norwegian's ship classes are: