In perhaps the hippest bit of cruise ship memorabilia ever, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering the cruise industry's first collection of digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs), representing art on the soon-to-launch, 3,099-passenger Norwegian Prima.

Norwegian commissioned renowned Italian graffiti and sculpture artist Manuel Di Rita, widely known as "Peeta," to create the NFTs. He also designed the hull art for Norwegian Prima and sister ship Norwegian Viva.

"We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward," said Scott Piccolo, chief digital experience officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). "We are incredibly proud to work with Peeta on the cruise industry’s first ever NFT collection."

For those unfamiliar with what an NFT is, it is a unique digital representation of any asset in the real world or online, from artwork to tweets to songs to real estate. In this case, it's hull art on Norwegian Prima.

The auction and sale for the six NFTs will take place on April 13, 2022 at 9 a.m. on Norwegian's soon-to-launch online NFT marketplace. Bids for the first of the six art pieces will start at $2,500, with the prices for the other digital artworks starting at $250. The top bidder in the auction will also receive a balcony stateroom on the Norwegian Prima, on one of the ship's inaugural sailings from Miami, where the ship arrives in November 2022.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Teach for America, an organization that recruits and encourages teachers in high-needs schools.

The first piece in the NFT collection, "Norwegian Prima Hull Art," resembles the blue waves that decorate the ship's exterior, while the additional pieces are digital copies of other 3D designs by Peeta, some of which will be displayed in the three-level atrium of Norwegian Prima.

"We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry," said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. "Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organization and a cause very near and dear to our hearts."

Norwegian Prima launches in August 2022 in Reykjavík, Iceland, with popstar Katy Perry as godmother. After a season in Northern Europe, the ship will sail Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas, Miam and Port Canaveral (near Orlando), beginning October 27, 2022.