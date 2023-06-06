Norwegian Cruise Line Internet Packages and Prices

If you're looking to connect to the internet, make a call or find a computer on your next Norwegian Cruise Line sailing, here is what you'll need to know.

What is the Wi-Fi availability and internet package pricing on a Norwegian cruise?

Every ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet is Wi-Fi enabled. To use the internet at sea on your personal device (mobile, tablet or laptop), you will need to purchase an internet package in addition to paying a onetime activation fee.

Among the many package options, cruisers on all Norwegian ships are able to purchase unlimited packages for the entire sailing -- $29.99 per day for unlimited internet usage on sailings up to 12 days long, and $24.99 per day for sailings 13 days or longer.

If you don't want an unlimited plan your choices are as follows:

By Data Used: Norwegian Breakaway is the only ship offering plans that charge for data used, rather than time spent online. Those rates are $59 for 300 megabytes or $125 for 1,000 megabytes.

By the Minute: The rest of the Norwegian fleet offers internet packages based on minutes. Excluding Norwegian Sky, internet package rates are $75 for 100 minutes or $125 for 250 minutes. Norwegian Sky charges exclusive rates of $39 for 60 minutes or $55 for 100 minutes.

Norwegian's long-running Free at Sea promotion includes a number of value-added perks depending on which cabin category you book. One of the perks offered is a complimentary 250-minute internet plan.

Does Norwegian Cruise Line have its own app?

Yes, the Cruise Norwegian app, which is available on every ship in the fleet and is free to download. Cruisers can use the app to review their onboard account and track purchases; book shore excursions and dining reservations; get a daily schedule of each day's events and favorite what they want; review disembarkation information; and call and message other passengers onboard who are also using the app. (The call and messaging functionality incurs a one-time fee.)

How do I make a phone call on Norwegian Cruise Line?

Phones are available in every ship cabin, and outside calls can be made for a steep price.

Depending on their mobile carrier, passengers might be able to make and receive calls on their mobile phones, even in the middle of the ocean, using the ship's satellite connection. Be warned: Roaming charges apply to calls made from your cell while cruising. Check with your service provider before setting sail to make sure you purchase the right travel plan -- some carriers offer plans specifically for cruisers -- and know the fees attached. (To avoid roaming, switch your cell service to airplane mode.)

Both the iConcierge and Cruise Norwegian apps can use VoIP (Voice over IP technology) to make ship-to-shore and shore-to-ship calls, for a per-minute fee.

Additionally, if you have Wi-Fi calling enabled on your cellphone and have purchased an internet package, you can use that to make phone calls for free.

Does Norwegian Cruise Line have computers available for use?

Subject to availability, laptop rentals are complimentary with the purchase of any internet package. Small 24-hour internet cafes are also on all ships, offering the use of desktop computers with a few included websites. Printers are also typically located here, and you can print for a small fee.