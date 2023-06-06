Norwegian Bliss Videos

Cruise Critic's video coverage of Norwegian Bliss.
Norwegian Bliss has a 1,000-foot-long electric Go-Kart track. With speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, cruisers can zip around the twisty turns of the racetrack.
With 18 dining venues, 15 bars and lounges and a handful of options for daytime fun and nighttime entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship appeals to a variety of tastes.
We break down all the exciting features coming to Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship.
