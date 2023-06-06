Norwegian Bliss Photos: A Cruise Ship Sneak Peek

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2017/08/NCLBliss1.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />
More details on Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship have been revealed, with cruisers most excited to learn about the nearly 1,000-foot-long go-kart track, the space-themed laser tag, and the cool barbecue joint -- with live country music every night. Debuting in April 2018, the 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss will feature the line's popular outdoor dining and drinks promenade called The Waterfront, a slew of activities that will get your heart pumping, and bars and restaurants that give passengers almost infinite variety. For a little travel inspiration, check out our Norwegian Bliss pictures.
Images: Norwegian Cruise Line
Like sister ship Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss will feature a top-deck go-kart track. But the one on Bliss will be 40 percent longer, at nearly 1,000 feet long and will have four gears, including a slow one to give even new drivers a sense of comfort.
The two-deck go-kart track will run on electric, so the cars don't make a lot of noise. The quiet will help fellow passengers keep their Zen, but drivers will have the noise of a race car's engine piped into their headrests to keep their adrenaline flowing.
Norwegian Bliss will have a killer pool deck, that includes two pools, six hot tubs and a large kids' play area. Kiddos can blast one another with water cannons, hit wee water slides and splash around under water buckets.
Water park lovers will adore Norwegian Bliss' multistory water slides. One includes a freefall slide that juts far out over the side of the ship with clear tubing so it looks like you're flying off the ship; the other allows riders to race side by side on tubes.
Bliss also will feature an outdoor laser-tag course, fashioned to look like an abandoned space station.
Want to relax after all that adventure? Head to the exclusive, extra-fee Vibe Beach Club …
Or Spice H2O, which turns into a dance club at night.
Norwegian Bliss also will feature an extensive Mandara Spa, which will have a large thermal suite. Relax in the vitality pool, visit the salt, steam or snow room, and chill on one of the 17 heated ceramic lounge chairs.
New to Norwegian is the Texas Smokehouse Q, a specialty restaurant that will serve up barbecued meats along with traditional southern sides, such as mac-n-cheese and smothered sweet potatoes. Called Q for short, the a la carte restaurant will feature live pop country music each night.
Another new addition to the fleet is The Local, a complimentary restaurant that serves up pub food and offers a bar atmosphere where passengers can take in sports on flat-screen TVs. The Norwegian Bliss venue replaces O'Sheehan's, which is a staple on the line's other ships and has a similar concept.
Norwegian Bliss will be the first ship in the fleet to feature a full-service Starbucks, where passengers can grab their favorite coffee or tea, a la carte.
Passengers can indulge their sweet cravings at Coco's, an a la carte dessert venue that will include fresh, handmade treats as well as a chocolate fountain.
One of the restaurants to be featured on The Waterfront will be Los Lobos, a specialty restaurant that will offer Mexican cuisine along with Norwegian's own Patron Barrel Select tequila brand. Only Norwegian Dawn currently offers a Los Lobos venue.
A few restaurant and bar favorites from Norwegian's other ships will also be found onboard Norwegian Bliss, including The District Brew House, a hopping craft brew bar that offers almost 75 different beers.
Food Republic, an international food joint created in partnership with the Pubbelly Restaurant Group, will bring small plates to diners, offering a variety of innovative dishes.
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea takes to the waves for a second time onboard Norwegian Bliss (you'll also find one on Norwegian Escape), where passengers can sip blender drinks and eat cheeseburgers in paradise.
