Newest Carnival Cruise Ships

When it comes to new Carnival ships, there's no shortage. Take a peek at what the line has to offer in the way of new hardware.

1. Carnival Horizon

Year launched: 2018

Class: Vista Class

Decks: 15

Passengers: 3,936

2. Carnival Vista

Year launched: 2016

Class: Vista Class

Decks: 15

Passengers: 3,936

3. Carnival Breeze

Year launched: 2012

Class: Dream Class

Decks: 14

Passengers: 3,690

4. Carnival Magic

Year launched: 2011

Class: Dream Class

Decks: 14

Passengers: 3,690

5. Carnival Dream

Year launched: 2009

Class: Dream Class

Decks: 13

Passengers: 3,646

