Azamara

All Azamara ships will feature a special dinner menu on December 31. If weather permits, the traditional New Year's Eve White Party will be held on deck. On New Year's Day, a brunch will be held in Discoveries.

Carnival Cruise Line

On local Carnival New Year's Eve cruises, passengers will be provided with hats, favours and noisemakers, and complimentary Champagne will be served.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity is planning celebrations in multiple venues, with bands and DJs, pop-up performances, a poolside celebration, a countdown and a balloon drop at midnight.

Costa Cruises

New Year's Eve celebrations on Costa Luminosa kick off with a lavish six-course dinner, followed by a holiday party with live music and a DJ. A countdown clock will be displayed in all lounges and on the poolside movie screen. The festivities will carry on after midnight with a special midnight buffet and dancing in the disco until the early morning.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

New Year's Eve will be celebrated on Vasco da Gama with live music from an Australian band and other festive events. The ship will be anchored off Glenelg so guests can watch the fireworks on shore.

Crystal Cruises

Both Crystal ships will offer passengers a black-tie-optional gala dinner, followed by Champagne, dancing, live music and a midnight countdown with balloon drop. Midnight snacks and Champagne will be served in all bars. On New Year's Day, celebrations will continue with a special jazz brunch. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be served in all bars and on deck.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney will host a shipwide party on New Year's Eve with a countdown to the new year, featuring music and sparkling wine in commemorative flutes.

Dream Cruises

Dream Cruises will celebrate New Year's Eve with two different parties. Choose from an outdoor New Year's Eve party on the pool deck or a Hollywood themed party featuring live music and ballroom dancing at the Grand Piazza.

Holland America Line

A special gala celebration will be followed by New Year's Day college football on Holland America ships based in the USA. Local celebrations will include live music on the pool deck on New Year's Day.

MSC Cruises

MSC Meraviglia, MSC Seaside and MSC Divina will celebrate their New Year's cruises with activities like themed trivia and bingo, as well as a special New Year's Eve gala dinner.

Following dinner, there will be a dance party on the ship's deck, featuring a Champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. The kids' club will offer extended hours and free babysitting for parents hoping to stay out for the festivities. On New Year's Day, there will be a special celebratory lunch featuring themed cocktails.

Norwegian Cruise Line

On New Year's Eve cruises, meals in Norwegian's main restaurants will be festive. Passengers are to be given noisemakers for the party, and the ships' captains count down to the new year from the bridge.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania will hold a New Year's Eve celebration on deck (weather permitting) and in all ship lounges to ring in the new year. Passengers will enjoy live music, noisemakers, party hats and a Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight.

P&O Cruises Australia

On P&O Cruises Australia New Year's Eve cruises there will be multiple venues open until late and a party on the top deck with a live band leading the festivities.

Princess Cruises

Clackers, hats, streamers and Champagne will all be on hand as the captain counts down to the new year. A balloon drop will commence when the clock strikes midnight. Passengers will enjoy a special New Year's Eve menu. So parents can party, Princess offers free group babysitting for children ages 3 to 12 in the youth centres on New Year's Eve.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

A special New Year's dinner is planned on all Regent ships. A New Year's party will be held on deck, weather permitting, and it will include free-flowing Champagne. For the New Year's party, passengers can enjoy caviar, chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats.

Royal Caribbean International

New Year's Eve parties will take place throughout all the Royal Caribbean ships, complete with a countdown, balloon drop and party favours like hats. Adventure Ocean will extend its Late Night Party Zone hours to 2 a.m. and (for-fee) nursery hours until 1 a.m. so parents can celebrate. On New Year's Day, a special brunch will be served.

Seabourn Cruise Line

On New Year's Eve cruises, Seabourn's gala evening will be made festive with a formal-optional dinner and a holiday ball on deck or in the main show lounge (depending on weather).

Silversea Cruises

Complimentary Champagne, streamers, party hats and noisemakers will all be on hand for Silversea's gala New Year's Eve celebrations, which are scheduled to start early with a pre-dinner performance in the show lounge and continue with dinner and dancing in the main restaurant. Live music, gifts and surprises will continue until the countdown to the new year.

Viking Ocean Cruises

On New Year's Eve, Viking passengers will be treated to celebrations including live music (with "Auld Lang Syne"), dancing and a midnight toast.

Windstar Cruises

A special New Year's Eve gala evening will include dinner and, at a charge, themed cocktails. It is tradition on Windstar ships for the most senior crew member to ring out the old year and the youngest to ring in the new. Passengers will be able to partake in a festive New Year's Eve party, complete with party favours, live music, dancing, an official countdown by the captain and a Champagne toast.