New River Cruise Ships on Order

River cruising continues its building spree, with more ships ordered for 2021 and beyond. Here's our list of the newest river cruise ships on order, including those originally slated to debut in 2020 but which have not yet entered service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ship: AMADEUS Imperial Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Danube, Rhine & Main Passengers: 168
Ship: AmaLucia Deployment: 2021; Rhine, Main, Danube Passengers: 156
Ship: AmaDahlia Deployment: September 2021; Nile River Passengers: 68
Ship: AmaSiena Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Main, Rhine & Mosel Passengers: 156
Ship: American Jazz Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Mississippi Passengers: 195
Ship: American Melody Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020) Passengers: 195
Ship: American Countess Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020) Mississippi Passengers: 245
Ship: Aqua Nera Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020), Amazon Passengers: 40
Ship: Avalon View Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 164
Ship: Zimbabwean Dream Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Lake Kariba (Africa) Passengers: 16
Ship: Emerald Luna Deployment: 2021 Passengers: 180
Ship: Anouvong Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Upper Mekong Passengers: 20
Ship: Geoffrey Chaucer Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine, Main, Danube Passengers: 176
Ship: ms Andorinha Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Douro Passengers: 84
Ship: Travelmarvel Vega Deployment: 2021; Europe Passengers: 182
Ship: Travelmarvel Capella Deployment: 2021; Europe Passengers: 182
Ship: Travelmarvel Polaris Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Danube, Rhine & Main Passengers: 182
Ship: S.S. La Venezia (formerly River Countess) Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Po River (Italy) Passengers: 134
Ship: S.S. São Gabriel Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Douro (Portugal) Passengers: 100
Ship: S.S. Sphinx Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Nile (Egypt) Passengers: 84
Ship: Mekong Jewel Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Mekong Passengers: 68
Ship: Viking Osiris Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Nile (Egypt) Passengers: 82
Ship: Viking Fjorgyn Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168
Ship: Viking Gersemi Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 190
Ship: Viking Hervor Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Rhine Passengers: 190
Ship: Viking Kari Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168
Ship: Viking Radgrid Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168
Ship: Viking Skaga Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Seine Passengers: 168
Ship: Mustai Karim Deployment: 2021 (pushed from 2020); Volga Passengers: 338
Ship: E-Motion Deployment: 2022; Rhine Passengers: 280
Ship: Unnamed Deployment: 2022; North America Passengers: 195
Ship: Unnamed Deployment: 2023; Europe Passengers: 280