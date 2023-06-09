New Luxury Cruise Ships in 2018

Just because five of 2018's new luxury ships are sister ships and not new classes unto themselves does not mean this year won't be exciting for small-ship cruisers. Seven new luxury and expedition ships are making their debut, giving travelers more choices than ever before.

Seabourn Ovation, Viking Orion, National Geographic Venture and Ponant's Le Laperouse and Le Champlain might not be first in class but all are new-builds. Azamara Pursuit is neither first in class nor a new-build -- it's an R-class ship that will be renovated before joining Azamara's fleet this summer -- but it's the line's first addition since the brand launched in 2007. The real standout ship will be Scenic Eclipse, which is not just a new-build but the first oceangoing ship for cruise line Scenic, with some unique attractions.

Also interesting to note is that among the seven new ships, there's a focus on small ship, adventurous cruising. Scenic Eclipse, Ponant's Le Laperouse and Le Champlain, and National Geographic Venture all have a passenger capacity of 228 or less. National Geographic Venture is the most intimate ship, welcoming just 100 passengers per cruise. It also has the distinction of being built in the United States of America, which is a rarity for cruise or expedition ships.

Here are the luxury ships on the horizon for 2018.