New Kids on the Block Cruise Promises "The Right Stuff" for Lifelong Fans

The New Kids on the Block may have peaked in the late '80s/early '90s, but that ship hasn't set sail yet -- or has it? Donnie Walhberg, Danny Wood, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, and Joey McIntyre have hosted a themed cruise for the past nine years that keeps their lifelong "Blockhead" fans "Hangin' Tough" thanks to plenty of nostalgic performances and flashback festivities that foster friendships and fun memories.

The five-day, four-night jaunt has included such ports of call as Bermuda, Nassau, Cozumel and Key West aboard chartered Carnival cruise ships from Miami, New York City and New Orleans. The days and nights are filled with exclusive concerts, celebrity-fueled events and even a meet-and-greet that promises a face-to-face hello, hug and keepsake group photo.

Join us as we take you "Step by Step" through a New Kids on the Block theme cruise.

The New Kids on the Block cruise scheduled for April 23 to 27, 2020, onboard Carnival Conquest, has been canceled due to COVID-19. No new sail date has been announced.

--Photo appears courtesy of Gina LaGuardia