New Cruise Ships on Order

There's nothing we love more than learning about new cruise ships. The process, from design to keel laying to launch, generally takes two to three years. It gets us excited to see what's coming and who's innovating. We keep track of the larger cruise ships under construction in our story below.
If you are interested in expedition ships under construction, check out our New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships on Order, and if the luxury market piques your interest, you can see all of those under construction in our New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order article.
Want to learn more about what it takes to make an older ship feel like new? Peruse our comprehensive list of cruise ship refurbishments for information about upcoming overhauls.
Note: Dates below are subject to change.
Launch Date: May 2023
Tonnage: 110,000
Berths: 2,770
This is Virgin Voyages’ third of four identical ships. Resilient Lady's maiden voyage was pushed back from August 2022 to May 2023. Like its sisters, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, the adult-only ship will have a bold design and wide range of dining options. In keeping with founder Richard Branson's ethos to create a cruise line with a difference, standard balcony cabins on Resilient Lady will have hammocks on the veranda and beds that convert into sofas by day, and the largest Mega RockStar suites will be fitted out with retro furnishings with vinyl turntables, electric guitars and an outdoor table that passengers (or sailors as they're called on Virgin) can dance on.
Launch Date: June 2023
Tonnage: 181,541
Berths: 6,327
The second of up to four LNG-powered ships to launch for MSC Cruises, MSC Euribia is part of the line's move to have a sustainable fleet. It will have a host of features for families including the Coral Reef Aquapark, and a tranquil Zen zone for adults. There will be new works of art on the decks and a striking design on the hull representing MSC's message of helping to protect the marine environment. The ship will have 10 dining venues, showcasing globally inspired menus, and 21 bars.
Launch Date: August 2023
Tonnage: 142,500
Berths: 3,215
Norwegian Viva is the second of six ships from Norwegian Cruise Line that will be part of the all-new Prima-class, joining sister ship Norwegian Prima, which debuted in summer 2022. At 142,000 gross tons and holding 3,215 passengers, the Prima-class ships are larger than the line's 2,500-passengger Jewel-class ships but smaller than the 4,000-plus-passenger Breakaway- and Breakaway-Plus ships.
The ship will have more outdoor deck space than any cruise ship, according to Norwegian, and more pool deck space than any ship in the NCL fleet -- including multiple infinity pools. The ship will have the brand's largest go-kart racetrack (a three-deck affair) and a theater that can host both Broadway-style productions and live participatory game shows and doubles as a nightclub.
Norwegian Viva will also have 13 suite categories including the largest three-bedroom suites on any cruise ship, the line said. Standard staterooms will have more space and larger bathrooms than other NCL ships.
Launch Date: December 2023
Tonnage: 182,800
Berths: 5,400
Carnival Jubilee will be a sister ship to the 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebraation for Carnival Cruise Line. It will be able to accommodate 6,465 passengers at maximum capacity. The third ship in the line's Excel Class, the ship runs on Liquefied Natural Gas and boasts the brand's new upscale vibe and a rollercoaster, as well as "Zones" with a diverse array of dining and entertainment options. Carnival Jubilee itineraries will sail to the Western Caribbean leaving from Galveston.
Launch Date: December 2023
Tonnage: 110,000
Berths: 2,700
The fourth Virgin Voyages' ship, Brilliant Lady, follows hot on the heels of sister ship Resilient Lady after the launch was pushed back from 2022 to 2023. In keeping with the brand vision of providing a non-standard style of cruising that does away with traditional elements, such as a buffet restaurant, Brilliant Lady is expected to follow the design theme of the first three vessels.
Launch Date: December 2023
Tonnage: 117,000
Berths: 2,900
This is Celebrity Cruises' fourth Edge-class ship, with such features as the Magic Carpet and Infinite Balcony staterooms. With 17 decks, and 65 feet longer than the original Celebrity Edge, Ascent will feature more space and luxury onboard. There will also be double the number of single cabins than on previous Edge-class ships. In keeping with its siblings it also has the distinctive Magic Carpet, a cantilevered platform that moves up and down the side of the vessel and is used as a bar and restaurant. The addition of Ascent will give Celebrity four cruise ships in the Caribbean.
** Launch Date:** Early 2024
Tonnage: 175, 500
Berths: 4,300
Princess Cruises is continuing the famous Sun Princess name (first used in 1974) with its next generation and biggest-ever cruise ship. The first of two all-new Sphere-class vessels, the ship will be powered in part by LNG fuel. Reserve Collection suites will replace the Club Class accommodations on current vessels and Sun Princess. A standout feature is The Dome, which Princess says is the first-of-its-kind glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship.
Launch Date: Early 2024
Tonnage: 250,800
Berths: 5,610 The first ship in Royal Caribbean's next class of cruise ship, the Icon Class, Icon of the Seas is set to become the world's largest cruise ship by gross tonnage, surpassing the line's Wonder of the Seas. Carrying a maximum of 7,600 passenger, the LNG-powered vessel will boast a total of eight neighborhoods including five that are new; AquaDome, Thrill Island, Chill Island, Surfside and The Hideaway. The largest suite will be the 1,722-square-foot Ultimate Family Townhouse, accommodating up to eight passengers and with a private entrance to the Surfside neighborhood.
Launch Date: Spring 2024
Tonnage: 236,857
Berths: 6,700
The sixth ship in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class will be the first in the category to be powered by greener LNG fuel. An evolution of the class of ships that first debuted more than a decade ago, the line says the signature Oasis Class experience will be combined with brand new thrills for passengers of all ages.
Launch Date: May 2024
Tonnage: 113,000
Berths: 3,000 Cunard's first new-build ship since the launch of Queen Elizabeth in 2010, the next-generation Queen Anne will become the largest in the fleet (by passenger capacity) when it debuts in 2024. The ship will have a completely redesigned interior, which draws on the line's 182-year history while giving the brand a modern aesthetic. This includes a gallery of 4,000 contemporary works, many of them by upcoming artists, inspired by the Cunard archive. New venues on the ship will include the Bright Lights Society live music venue where the line says no two nights will be the same.
Launch Date: 2024
Tonnage: 140,000
Berths: 2,500
Disney Treasure is the second of Disney Cruises' three 4,000-passenger Wish-class vessels, which are the largest in the fleet, and will be a sister ship to Disney Wish launched in 2022. Inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration, the line says the adventure-themed vessel will immerse passengers in some of the company's "most legendary" stories. Interior designs will draw on real-world influences from Asia and Africa as well as the fantasy land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Aladdin".
Launch Date: Spring 2025 Tonnage: 175,000 Berths: 4,300
The second in a new class of ship for Princess Cruises that will be powered, in part, by LNG fuel.
Launch Date: Summer 2025
Tonnage: 215,863
Berths: 6,762The second of MSC Cruises' LNG-powered World-class ships, World America is sister ship to World Europa and will be the first in the class dedicated to the U.S. market. Sailing in the Caribbean, it will become the line's fourth new flagship to be deployed in the region. The design features a Y-shaped aft structure that leads to a nearly 350-foot long promenade, which is half open and half covered. The line says aspects of the ship's design and onboard experience will be specifically tailored to appeal to passengers from North America
Launch Date: 2025
Tonnage: 208,000
Berths: 6,000
The yet-unnamed ship will be a sister ship to Disney Wish and Disney Treasure and is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fuelled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission marine fuels available. The largest ship in the Disney fleet is a result of the line buying the partly completed cruise vessel Global Dream after the collapse of former owner Asia Cruises. Although itineraries have yet to be announced, Disney says the vessel will sail in "new global destinations" and will be based outside the U.S.
Launch Date: 2025
Tonnage: 200,000
Berths: 5,000
The second ship in Royal Caribbean's Icon Class, it will be powered by liquefied natural gas and use fuel cell technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The ship is being built for $1.1 billion.
Launch Date: 2025
Tonnage: 140,000
Berths: 3,300
The fourth of six Prima-class ships from Norwegian Cruise Line
Launch Date: 2025
Tonnage: 215,863
Berths: 6,762
The third of MSC's LNG-powered World-class ships.
Launch Date: Spring 2026
Tonnage: 110,000
Berths: 2,894
A new ship from TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff 7 is being built by Meyer Werft Turku in Finland and has six earlier sister ships, all primarily geared for the German-speaking market. Powered by low emission marine fuel, it is being constructed to high levels of sustainability that can be adapted when greener fuels become available.
Launch Date: 2026
Tonnage: 218,000
Berths: 5,200
Royal Caribbean's third Icon Class ship will be powered by LNG.
Launch Date: 2026
Tonnage: 161,000
Berths: 4,000
The second of two LNG-powered ships from TUI Cruises.
Launch Date: 2026
Tonnage: 140,000
Berths: 3,125
The fifth of six Prima-class ships from Norwegian Cruise Line.
Launch Date: 2027
Tonnage: 140,000
Berths: 3,215
The sixth and final of the Prima-class ships from Norwegian Cruise Line.
Launch date: 2027
Tonnage: 215,863
Berths: 6,762
The fourth of MSC's LNG-powered World-class ships.