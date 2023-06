<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/q4/new-2017-msc-waterparks.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

If 2016 was the year of large new ships, 2017 is not quite the same. Last year saw seven new cruise ships join the cruise industry; 2017 will see eight (not including two ships being used exclusively by the Chinese cruise market). But where seven ships equalled 18,500 new beds in 2016, in 2017 eight will only bring 13,900 new beds -- with just two ships accounting for nearly 10,000 of those berths! This includes what will become the world's largest cruise ship (in terms of passenger capacity) -- MSC Meraviglia, which can hold 5,700 cruisers at maximum occupancy. Of the eight new cruise ships in 2017, six will hold fewer than 1,000 passengers, with three holding fewer than 500.

We'll also see some highly anticipated first-in-class ships, like MSC Meraviglia, as well as new-builds from Silversea and National Geographic.

Image: MSC Cruises