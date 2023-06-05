Mystery Cruises: What They Are and What to Expect

What is a mystery cruise?

There's a big clue in the name. Itineraries show departure and arrival ports (nearly all of them are round-trip ex-U.K. sailings), with a big question mark instead of a detailed schedule showing destinations visited. Once you board the ship you have no idea where you're going to sail and ports of call remain a secret until the very last minute. With cruises starting from the British Isles you could stay on home waters or visit a variety of different countries and regions. That's all part of the enjoyment and intrigue.

Typical itineraries are around a week to nine nights, with longer sailings giving more scope for a seagoing magical mystery tour. Only the captain and senior officers know where the ship is heading -- and are sworn to secrecy -- so it's no use trying to wheedle details from your cabin steward, waiter or other crew members in the hope of getting some clues. Some officers even indulge in a bit of mischief by changing direction in the middle of the night to throw savvy passengers off the scent.

If this all sounds too mysterious for your liking, there is a halfway house for cruisers who want to know roughly where they're going. Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has run sailings where passengers vote for the next port of call, with choices such as Lisbon or Porto in Portugal and Cadiz or Malaga in Spain. The port that gets the highest number of votes is where the ship docks.