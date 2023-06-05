Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge Food and Drinks

The resort has plenty of different restaurants, whether you want a full meal with Alaskan delicacies, such as wild salmon, halibut and king crab, or just a simple pizza, coffee or bagel.

Depending on what Alaska cruisetour you booked, meals might be included with a voucher as part of your trip or priced a la carte. Several excursions include snacks, breakfast or lunch boxes.

Note that this is not a place for midnight snacks. All restaurants close in the early evening while the Base Camp Bar stays open until later in the evening.

North Fork Restaurant: The lodge's main restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner. It's the place to go in the morning if you're craving smoked salmon eggs Benedict, blueberry buttermilk pancakes or hearty egg dishes like the Iditarod scramble.

At dinner, the North Fork becomes a steak and seafood house, although you can also get dishes like chicken and pasta. If you've come for fish, go for the Alaskan duo of salmon and king crab, or the crab-stuffed halibut.

Vouchers on the meal plan include an appetizer, an entree, a dessert and a nonalcoholic beverage; portions are Alaskan-size so this is a fairly large meal.

20,320 Alaskan Grill: The name alludes to Denali's height (which was shortened 10 feet in official measurement in 2015). Located in a separate building from the main lodge, the grill oozes Alaska with climbing gear from actual Denali expeditions.

You can come here for breakfast, lunch, dinner and bar food almost anytime -- it's open from early in the morning until late in the evening, with a break between breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast has many of the same items as North Fork but has even more options, particularly on the hearty scramble side. The lunch and dinner menus are the same, plus quirkier options than you find in the other restaurant. A full array of sandwiches and flatbread pizzas can be found here, as well as dinner entrees such as reindeer meatloaf, blueberry salmon and slow-roasted prime rib.

The bar serves beer brewed locally by the Denali Brewing Company; beer tastings are held for a fee.

Base Camp Bar: If you're looking for a nosh for lunch or after regular meal hours, the Base Camp Bar is the place to go. Come here for burgers, fish and chips, wings, sandwiches (we heard the salmon BLT was awesome), local beer and wines by the glass.

Coffee Bruin Espresso: If you need a caffeine fix, come here. Lattes and other specialty coffees are available, as well as grab-and-go snacks like yogurt, muffins, pastries and snacks.

If you take an approved Princess fishing excursion, you can participate in the line's "Cook My Catch" program and get your salmon served up to you for a fee.