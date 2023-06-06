MSC Cruises' Seaside Class launched in late 2017 with the debut of MSC Seaside, a ship whose onboard experience is aimed squarely at the North American market. As part of the cruise line's ambitious plan to launch a dozen vessels over a nine-year period, MSC Seaview, sister ship to Seaside, rolled out less than a year later as the second in its class and offers many of the same features, including an outdoor boardwalk-type space, where waterfront dining and sweeping views of the ocean are highlights. It is aimed at the South American market and will homeport in Brazil.

Below, we break down the similarities and differences (of which there are only a few) to help you better decide which of these two near-twins is right for your next sailing.