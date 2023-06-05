It's finally here! In April 2023, MSC Cruises dramatically increased its presence on the U.S. East Coast by moving the 2017-built, 5,700-passenger MSC Meraviglia from its previous home in Port Canaveral, Florida to New York.

MSC Meraviglia will be now be homeported year-round from the Big Apple, offering cruises to Bermuda, Canada and New England, and the Caribbean.

Festivities surrounded the ship's arrival at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. But Cruise Critic went deeper and recently sailed aboard MSC Meraviglia in the Caribbean to catch up withe the ship in advance of its New York redeployment. Here's what cruisers should know about MSC Meravllia's New York sailings.