MSC Cruises Refund Policies

The Refund

COVID-19 specific refunds: While MSC has an extensive COVID-19 plan in place, it does not address the possibility of refunds for denial of boarding or disembarking due to infection immediately prior to or during a cruise. The line does, however, offer a COVID-specific protection plan that covers cancellation, repatriation, and medical charges. The cost of the plan is 25 euros per person for Mediterranean and Northern European cruises and 29 euros for Caribbean cruises.

Pricing guarantees: MSC does not have a stated policy regarding refunds due to price drops after booking, but it never hurts to check with the Contact Center if you spot a lower price. They may be able to move you to the lower price if you are within the change period applicable at the time.

When you cancel the cruise: Outside the dates with Total CruiseFlex offered, the following standard refund policies apply. The deposit is never refundable on Yacht Club or World Cruise reservations and cancellations less than 90 days from sailing for Yacht Club and 120 days for World Cruise reservations incur cancellation penalties as outlined below. Full refunds on short cruises of 4 nights or less are available on cancellations through 60 days before departure. Guests cancelling cruises up to 14 nights in length have 90 days before departure to get a full refund, and on cruises of 15 nights or longer, a refund is available only until 110 days before sailing. All other cancellations incur penalties as outlined below.

Taxes, fees, and port charges are refundable on all cancellations other than mid-cruise early departures and no-shows.

When MSC cancels the cruise: MSC is automatically issuing future cruise credits for all guests who have paid in full and are affected by cancellations in the amount of 125% of the purchased fare. To opt for a full refund, guests must wait for their FCCs to be issued, then are directed to contact the cruise line between specific dates, usually a window of roughly one month.

On cruises cancelled or shortened due to mechanical issues prior to or during sailing, passengers should expect full or partial refunds.