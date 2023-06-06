Here's everything you need to know about MSC Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard MSC cruises?

The drinking age is 21 on U.S. and Caribbean itineraries and 18 on all others.

Can I bring booze onboard an MSC cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: At embarkation, no alcoholic beverages are allowed to be brought onboard.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: All alcohol purchases brought in from port will be held for safekeeping and delivered to passengers' staterooms on the cruise's last evening.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Any liquor purchased in the ships' duty-free shops will be retained until the end of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard MSC cruises?

Free drinks are served during the captain's cocktail parties, and complimentary drinks may be offered at receptions for singles, repeaters or VIP passengers. MSC Yacht Club passengers get free alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks across the ship. Those booking Aurea Experience cruise fares also receive an all-inclusive drinks package.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Each MSC ship has a few specialty bars, which vary across the fleet. On MSC Divina, check out the Disaronno Bar at the infinity pool, featuring a menu of cocktails crafted in partnership with the Disaronno amaretto brand. On MSC Seaside, look for a Champagne Bar dedicated to bubbly and equipped with a raw bar.

