The Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal is located on the Mobile River, just a few minutes' walk from historic downtown Mobile. The terminal opened in 2004 and has been named Carnival's port of the year on a few occasions. In 2016, it underwent a multimillion-dollar upgrade that included new interior design, parking deck repair, and technology and security upgrades.
Read on for our breakdown of the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Mobile Cruise Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.
Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal 201 S Water Street Mobile, AL 36602
The Mobile Alabama cruise port has one terminal where Carnival Cruise Line ships dock.
Below, you'll find directions to the Mobile Alabama Cruise port via I-10 West, U.S. Highway 90 West, I-10 East and I-65 South.
From I-10 West: Stay on I-10 across the Mobile Bay Bridge and go through the I-10 George Wallace Tunnel. After exiting the tunnel, travel approximately one minute and take Exit 25B/Virginia Street. Turn left at the end of the exit ramp onto Virginia Street. Then, double back onto the interstate and follow signs to I-10 East.
When you're back on the interstate, stay in the right lane to take the next exit, which is Exit 26A/Canal Street. At the end of the exit ramp, turn right onto Water Street, a four-lane road with a median that will curve back toward the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.
Stay on Water Street for two blocks. The garage and terminal will be on your right.
From U.S. Highway 90 West (Government Boulevard): To avoid the interstate, you can take U.S. Highway 90 West/Government Boulevard to get to the terminal. This route will also take you past several restaurants, stores and other local attractions.
West of I-65, continue driving west for about eight minutes, then turn right onto South Broad Street (the historic Government Street United Methodist Church, also known as The Bee Hive, will be on the right-hand corner).
Quickly take a slight left onto Canal Street just past Church Street. Then, take another left almost immediately to stay on Canal Street. Drive for about a minute, then turn right onto Eslava Street and turn right again onto Water Street. Drive until you see the signs for the terminal entrance.
From I-10 East: Stay on I-10 eastbound towards downtown Mobile and take Exit 26A/Canal Street. At the end of the ramp, turn right onto Water Street. This is a four-lane road with a median that curves back to the north toward the Mobile cruise terminal. Stay on Water Street for two blocks. The garage and terminal will be on your right.
From I-65 South: Take Exit 9 for I-65 South toward Prichard/Downtown Mobile. Keep straight onto Water Street until the U-turn back towards the terminal. Signs for the garage and terminal are on your right.
The terminal's parking deck offers 500 spaces with four elevators, escalators and a stairwell. Cruise parking fees must be paid in full before boarding. Your license plate number in the system is proof of payment.
You can prepay online, text to pay, pay at the on-site kiosk or pay via the Premium Parking mobile app the day of. Learn more about parking and/or pay in advance via the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal parking page.
Several nearby hotels also have package deals where you leave the car in their lots while you cruise. However, these participating hotels in Mobile typically require at least one night's stay before cruising. Hotels also usually have a shuttle for transport to and from the terminal.
The Mobile Regional Airport is about a 30-minute drive from the Mobile cruise terminal. At the airport, you can find car rental companies, limos, ridesharing and cab services.
Carnival offers a transfer service from the Mobile Regional Airport to the Mobile cruise terminal. Be sure to check their airport transfer service for up-to-date rates and further details.
Mobile International Airport, on the other hand, is about an eight-minute drive from the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal. Getting to the cruise terminal from the airport can be accomplished by rental car, taxi or ridesharing.
There is no public transportation between the Mobile Regional Airport and the Mobile Alabama cruise port.
Mobile International Airport has two buses you could take towards the cruise terminal, but neither is ideal. You'd need to take a four-minute rideshare trip to Bus 9 at Broad St EB at 5th St. When taking Bus 9, ride for roughly 47 minutes and get off at the Govt Near Royal St. stop. Walk for nine minutes and you'll arrive at the Mobile cruise terminal.
Alternatively, if you take Bus 11 at DIP NB at Old Military Rd, you'd need a seven-minute rideshare to get there, then need to ride the bus for 50 minutes and get off at Royal NB at Govt St. Lastly, you'd walk for nine minutes to the Mobile cruise terminal.
There is an array of small cab companies in Mobile, but one of the most established is zTrip, formerly Yellow Cab (251-476-7711). There are also various limo and private car services like Southern Comfort Limousine.
You can also use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft to get from the airport to the Mobile cruise terminal.
Mobile International Airport has ridesharing services, including Uber and Lyft, as well as rental cars. There are no taxis available at the Mobile International Airport at this time.
At the Mobile Alabama cruise port, you can find a beverage station. Across the street is a three-acre park along with the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico.
While there aren’t any food options at the cruise port, you can find various restaurants and stores just a 10-minute walk away in Downtown Mobile. There’s also a city park in this area.
Dauphin Street stretches through Downtown and is lined with places to eat and shop. You can find many options, including boutiques, convenience stores, cafes, coffee shops, bars and fine dining.
You can also drive along Government Street, just north of the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, to find stores, restaurants and museums.
There is no Amtrak train stop in Mobile.
The cruise ship terminal has a limited supply of wheelchairs for transporting passengers on and off the ship only. Carnival has wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis, which should be requested from Carnival staff upon arrival at the terminal and cannot be borrowed for the duration of the cruise.
If you need a wheelchair or scooter throughout your cruise, you must bring your own or rent one from a third-party rental agency. This can also be arranged through a travel agent.
Porters are on hand to help with luggage, direct passenger traffic and answer questions prior to boarding.
The terminal has several bathrooms for passengers.
Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the terminal.
There is ample indoor and outdoor seating throughout the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.
Below, we’ll share a couple more helpful tips about Mobile Alabama cruise port. Parking and Luggage: When you arrive at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal, you will see signs for the entrance. Attendants will direct you to where you should park.
A stevedore will help you unload and tag your luggage. Then, your luggage will be sent to the ship. Your documents must be with you and not in your cruise luggage.
Hotels Near the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal: There are many hotel options nearby. You can find several about a 10-minute walk from the terminal in Downtown Mobile. There are also hotels along Government Boulevard.