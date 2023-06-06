Miami for Multigenerational Families

Cruise ships boast about their multigenerational appeal, and Miami can do the same. If the parents need some time on their own, the grandparents can step in and have fun, too, with help from tour guides, boat rides and Dolphins football.

Venetian Pool. Bordering Miami to the west is Coral Gables, home of the University of Miami and the historic Venetian Pool. The entire family can have fun here, splashing in the spring-fed pool that opened in 1924. This is what Floridians like to call Old Florida. There are waterfalls and grottos that look like caves in the pool built from an old rock quarry. Go when it's hot because the water is a steady 77 degrees. Children must be 38 inches tall or at least 36 months old to swim. There is a fee to use the facility.

Amusement for all. While many adults are digging the outdoor murals at Wynwood Walls, there is a nearby attraction that will speak to the entire family. FunDimension is a 15,000-square-foot facility about 3 miles from PortMiami that has laser tag, video games and a three-story playground. With an assist from 3D glasses in the eight-seat XD capsule theater, the whole crew can be transported to a fantasy world that seems just a real as the one outside. Feel the wind and rain! The Bungy Dome combines the thrills of bungee jumping with trampoline action. FunDimension is an excellent place to spend an afternoon and give the kids lots of freedom. Coffee, wine and free Wi-Fi are available for adults in need of a break.

Professional sports. Pick your sport and season and then scour the schedules for one of four professional teams that call Miami home. At any time of the year, either the Heat (basketball), Dolphins (football), Marlins (baseball) or Panthers (hockey) will be playing, with parts of their seasons overlapping. If you're lucky, they might be facing off against your favorite hometown team. On fall weekends, the University of Miami Hurricanes draw crowds for football, and British soccer great David Beckham is hoping to bring a professional soccer team to the city in 2020.

Everglades National Park. About 45 miles from Miami, an airboat ride will propel the family across the "River of Grass." The boats are loud, but you'll be wearing noise-canceling headphones. Oh, and hang on to glasses and hats. There are many companies that offer the Everglades thrill ride, including Wooten's, Tigertail, Osceola, Buffalo Tiger and Sawgrass Recreation Park. The national park itself has walking trails, many of them elevated boardwalks, which are the perfect perches from which to spy alligators in their natural habitat. At the Shark Valley entrance, stop at the visitors center to hop on tram tours or rent bikes. There is a tower that you can climb to get a bird's-eye view of the Everglades here, too.

*Janet K. Keeler is a 35-year newspaper veteran and is now teaching journalism and food writing at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. She travels like a kid, which means she needs a little activity, some food and then a nap. She's dragged her own son all around the state, from Key West to Pensacola where he learned to like gumbo. On their bucket list is the annual antique map fair in Miami. *