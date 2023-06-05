A future MegaCruise has not yet been announced. Stay tuned.

From face-melting rock concerts to metal-themed parties, MegaCruise offers a bone-rattling getaway for headbangers and superfans of the band Megadeth. This heavy-metal music theme cruise is headlined and hosted by Megadeth, one of the most celebrated bands of the genre. Moreover, a lineup of influential bands from the metal music scene -- from Anthrax to Toothgrinder -- are scheduled to perform live concerts onboard.

General Info

The inaugural MegaCruise sails roundtrip from Los Angeles to San Diego and Ensenada on October 13, 2019. The five-night cruise takes place on Norwegian Jewel. MegaCruise prices range from $1,349 to $1,999 per person, based on double occupancy.

Lineup and Highlights

This metal festival at sea offers lots of chances to interact with stars of the rock genre. The MegaCruise lineup is headlined by Megadeth and includes Anthrax, Lamb of God, Testament, Queensryche, Suicidal Tendencies, Dragonforce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion of Conformity, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Devildriver, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Beasto Blanco, Toothgrinder, Metalachi and Mecanix.

Other events include photo ops, artist Q&As, autograph sessions, music clinics, a charity auction and theme nights.

Onboard Vibe

This is a heavy metal cruise. The vibe will be loud, flashy and exhilarating, with no shortage of epic guitar mega-riffs and maniacal performances. But not all of the concerts will be powerful thrash scenes. Several more intimate shows, such as morning coffee jams, are on the program.

Who Would Like It

Naturally, 'deth-heads will feel at home and among friends on this Megadeth-hosted sailing. But any serious metal fans will likely have a ball on a cruise set to be "thrashing through the Pacific" in 2019.

How to Book

MegaCruise is sold by On the Blue, LLC, and tickets are available on the MegaCruise website. Book a VIP cabin to gain access to exclusive concerts and events.

Want even more info about music at sea? Check our page on music theme cruises.