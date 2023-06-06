Here's a quick guide to Marella Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Marella cruises?

Passengers 18 years or older are allowed to drink.

Can I bring booze onboard a Marella cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers are allowed to take alcohol onboard.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Same as above.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Passengers can purchase alcohol in the duty-free shops and take it back to their cabin.

Are free drinks available onboard Marella cruises?

Sparkling wine, select cocktails and wine are offered free of charge on formal night.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

On Marella Explorer, the speakeasy-style Aperitif lounge features specialty cocktails, while the lengthy bar at Indigo Bar sets the stage for cocktail-making sessions and flair demos. Or try, Bar Eleven (Marella Discovery), pairing sea views with signature cocktails; it turns into a dance club late at night.