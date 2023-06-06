Here's a quick guide to Marella Cruises' alcohol policy:
Passengers 18 years or older are allowed to drink.
Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers are allowed to take alcohol onboard.
Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Same as above.
Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Passengers can purchase alcohol in the duty-free shops and take it back to their cabin.
Sparkling wine, select cocktails and wine are offered free of charge on formal night.
On Marella Explorer, the speakeasy-style Aperitif lounge features specialty cocktails, while the lengthy bar at Indigo Bar sets the stage for cocktail-making sessions and flair demos. Or try, Bar Eleven (Marella Discovery), pairing sea views with signature cocktails; it turns into a dance club late at night.