Mandara Spa on Norwegian Cruise Line

Mandara Spa, Norwegian Cruise Line's brand of spa facilities, is just the thing for cruisers who want to unwind and relax with a number of treatments for everything from sore muscles to split ends. Operated by the ubiquitous Steiner, which runs spas on several cruise lines, Mandara Spa first debuted on Norwegian Epic in 2010.

What It Is

Spa offerings vary from ship to ship, but all have a large number of treatment rooms, including those for both individual and couples' massages. Changing rooms are available for each gender, as are saunas and steam rooms. Some ships also feature a courtyard with a hydrotherapy pool and a thermal suite; day passes for the thermal suites can be purchased for a fee. (Prices vary by sailing.) Additionally, some ships also boast spa cabins, which include upgraded toiletries, as well as free access to the hydrotherapy pool and thermal suite.

The Mandara Spa salon offers haircuts, coloring and styling, as well as nail services like manicures and pedicures.

The affiliated fitness center hosts a selection of classes like stretching, abs, yoga, Pilates, TRX and spinning -- some free and some for a fee. Personal training is also available, as are a number of exercise machines (ellipticals, rowers, treadmills, weight machines) and free weights.

Price

Prices vary by treatment type and length, and discounts are offered during port days and for multiple treatments booked at the same time -- 10 percent off the first treatment, 20 percent off the second and 30 percent off the third when you book three treatments. There are also special packages offered that bundle abridged versions of services (think mini massages and facials) together for a savings. An 18 percent gratuity is automatically added to all spa, salon and personal training services.

Here are some non-discounted examples of prices (subject to change) for spa treatments, salon services and fitness classes:

Standard facial: $119 (50 minutes)

Swedish massage: $119 (50 minutes), $165 (75 minutes)

Deep tissue massage: $179 (75 minutes)

Couples Swedish massage: $249 (50 minutes)

Teeth whitening: $149

Express shave (men): $45 (30 minutes)

Shampoo, cut and style: from $59

Hair color: from $69

Manicure with hand ritual: $45

Pedicure with sole ritual: $65

Yoga, spinning, Pilates: $12 per class

TRX: $20 per class

Personal training: $45 per session (30 minutes)

Ships

Mandara Spa can be found on all ships in Norwegian's fleet.

