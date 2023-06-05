The Malt Shop Memories Cruise has been bringing a nostalgic sensibility to the high seas for over a decade, giving cruisers the chance to sail with celebrated stars of the '50s and '60s. A curated program of onboard experiences is designed to evoke the good ol' postwar days, with everyone from rock 'n' roll legends to Elvis impersonators coming onboard for the ride.

General Info

The 2022 Malt Shop Memories Cruise is a six-night sailing aboard Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam. The cruise stops in Half Moon Cay, San Juan and St. Thomas and sails roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, October 30 to November 6, 2022.

Malt Shop Cruise prices range from $2,240 to $6,205 per person, based on double occupancy. Discounted rates are available for past cruisers.

Lineup and Highlights

The lineup for the 2022 sailing includes Dion, Frankie Avalon, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, Chubby Checker, Darlene Love, the Dixie Cups, Sha Na Na, Bill Haley & the Comets and Jerry Blavat.

Passengers can look forward to an array of celebrity-led and nostalgically themed events, including a sock hop, prom night, game shows, cooking demos featuring artists, Q&A sessions with onboard acts and even vow renewal services.

Onboard Vibe

Step onboard the Malt Shop Memories Cruise and you'll join a community of like-minded cruisers looking to reminisce and revel in performances by the stars they loved in their youth. There's a nostalgic vibe on this mid-century themed cruise, with cruisers sporting vintage gear like saddle shoes and poodle skirts.

Who Would Like It

This cruise tends to be a hit with the Boomer contingent, drawing passengers who can remember Elvis performing on the Ed Sullivan Show and the birth of Beatlemania.

How to Book

This fully chartered sailing is sold directly by StarVista LIVE. To book, visit the Malt Shop Memories Cruise website. Passengers who've sailed on the 2019 and 2021 cruise can enjoy advance access to purchase tickets before the general public.