Making the Most of Your Overnight Port Call

Sometimes your itinerary calls for your ship to act as a stationary hotel, either by resting in the embarkation port for the first night of the cruise or overnighting mid-cruise. This lets you venture out and make the most of a night in a great city by people-watching, dining locally and taking in a performance. This isn't the time to nickel-and-dime; yes, dinner and shows onboard are "free," but an overnight call is your only chance to experience authentic after-hours attractions in your destination with no curfew.

Yet wandering around a foreign city in the dark can be intimidating, and many avid cruisers are unused to touring at night. The two biggest questions on their minds are:

What should I do? Dinner and a show is an unbeatable combo, or enjoy a city's club scene and scenic nighttime views from rooftop bars. Depending on the port, some lines offer evening excursions, which take on a completely different flavor than daytime excursions; think tango show in Buenos Aires or a dinner at Istanbul's Kiz Kulesi (Maiden's Tower) Restaurant, which is located on the Bosporus and dates back 2,500 years.

How do I get around? Cabs are the obvious choice but note that different cities have different rules for hiring taxis; in some cities, you can only find a ride at a designated taxi stand or with the assistance of a helpful hotel bellman. Far-flung and exotic need not spell difficulty: For example, Singapore is one of the world's easiest places to hail cabs, while water taxis in Venice are pricy, and catching the last vaporetto (water bus) back to port might mean being forced to stand elbow-to-elbow with other night owls.

All in all, a round trip car service, with the fee arranged before you fly off to your embarkation port -- or at the port itself -- gives you peace of mind. This is especially true if the forecast calls for rain, when cabs suddenly get scarce. (Rarely are a city's premier attractions within walking distance of the ship, and ports aren't always located in the safest or most well-lit neighborhoods.)

To give you some ideas for great ways to spend your late-night hours in port, here's a late-afternoon-to-evening guide to some of the most popular overnight ports on five continents.