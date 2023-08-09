Day 1-2: Lyon: Where Old-World Charm Meets Modern Energy

Lyon is the start of a Viking River cruises journey through the heart of France (Photo: Viking)

After settling into our staterooms on the first day aboard the Viking Longship in Lyon, we joined fellow passengers in the lounge for a welcome briefing, where we received an overview of the exciting adventure that awaited us in the South of France during the Lyon & Provence itinerary.

In Lyon, a city that seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern energy, our exploration on day 2 began with a Viking included walking tour. We ventured through the city's cobbled streets, immersed in Lyon's rich heritage, admiring the exquisite Renaissance architecture that adorned the old town, Veiux Lyon.

The Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière presented breathtaking panoramic views, showcasing the grandeur of Lyon. Lyon's vibrant culinary scene delighted us with a diverse range of flavors, from delicious street crepes to savory local sausages and indulgent pralines. The bustling markets and enchanting hidden passageways further enriched our experience, offering glimpses into Lyon's cultural tapestry.

Returning to the Viking Hermod, we were treated to the Lyonnaise favorites we had been introduced to during our walking tour. The Viking chefs expertly crafted these delectable dishes, paying homage to the region's culinary heritage and providing us with an authentic taste of the local cuisine.