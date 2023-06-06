Luxury Cruise Basics: The 6 Types of Upscale Sailings

Contemporary Luxury and the Upscale Cruise Lines

Major Players: Azamara, Oceania Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises

Why They Are Luxurious: The cruise industry can't agree on a collective name for these lines that skirt the edges of luxury. They might be referred to as "contemporary luxury," "upscale," "ultra-premium" or "luxury-lite." The lines themselves are quite different from each other, too, but we group them together because they offer a mix of mainstream cruise hallmarks (more a la carte pricing and smaller cabins) and luxurious attractions, such as destination-intensive itineraries with plenty of overnights, intimate and adult-oriented ships and top-notch dining. Typically, pricing is somewhere in between the premium lines, such as Holland America or Celebrity Cruises, and the traditional luxury lines, such as Regent or Silversea (though this varies based on cabin class and itinerary).

Azamara and Oceania both utilize former Renaissance R-class, 700-passenger vessels to form their fleets, which are much loved, despite small-for-luxury accommodations. Oceania has also introduced two new, larger ships, custom-made for the line's style of cruising; the 1,258-passenger Marina and Riviera each boast a culinary arts center, 10 onboard restaurants (all included in the fare) and impressive suites with designer decor. Azamara focuses on destination-immersion, emphasizing evening tours in ports and a complimentary shoreside event on every itinerary.

Viking Ocean Cruises is the newest entrant in this category, with a growing fleet of 930-passenger new-builds that focus on port-intensive itineraries, Scandinavian design and modern touches, like free Wi-Fi.

These lines are a good choice for cruise travelers interested in upgrading from premium lines but not sure they can afford or want the more formal ambience of traditional luxury lines. They are also hailed by luxury travelers who enjoy the destination-intensive itineraries, especially from the top-end suites.