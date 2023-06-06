Why Choose a Luxury Caribbean Cruise?

The most luxurious Caribbean cruises tend to be aboard smaller ships carrying fewer passengers, enabling them to navigate more intimate, unspoiled and less crowded ports. Even the logistics of getting ashore tends to be easier and more efficient: On smaller ships, passengers can disembark more quickly without long waits or queues and when these ships need to anchor, they are able to position themselves closer to the shore and centers of towns.

In fact, luxury Caribbean cruises avoid many of the most congested ports. Once ashore, passengers are less likely to find themselves among hoards of fellow tourists from their ship and others. The numbers of passengers on each shore excursion also tend to be lower on luxury lines. All these factors combine to create onshore experiences that feel more authentic and immersive, creating the most luxurious Caribbean cruise experience.

In general, luxury vessels forgo glitz in favor of a more sophisticated ambiance and decor. They are heavier on enrichment and port lectures as opposed to elaborate entertainment. Staterooms and suites (usually with balconies) are more spacious; they're stocked with upscale toiletries, fresh fruit and water in the room daily, and complimentary minibars.

Staff to passenger ratios are higher with more personalized service throughout the ship; many luxury lines provide butlers and concierges to address every need and whim of their passengers. Onboard service is akin to what one might expect from a five-star resort.

Culinary offerings also differentiate luxury Caribbean cruises. Dining options are more upscale with greater emphasis on fresh, local ingredients; more creative menus, often tied to ports; a la minute (made-to-order) preparation; and more pampered table service. Twenty-four-hour room service, top-shelf wines and spirits, and specialty coffees are often provided at no extra cost.

Passengers on these ships tend to be older and more affluent, although luxury lines sailing the Caribbean are increasingly booking families and multigenerational families -- especially during the summer, and over Christmas, Easter and Presidents' Day holidays.

Although luxury comes at a cost, pricing on luxury cruises is "mostly inclusive" -- often covering ground transportation between airports and ports, most shore excursions, Internet access, prepaid gratuities and sometimes even airfare. To compare costs, it pays to read the fine print to determine exactly what is included and what is not on any specific cruise.