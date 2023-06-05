General Info

The Love and Harmony Cruise 2020 sails roundtrip from Miami to the Bahamas from April 6 to 11, 2020. The five-night sailing aboard Celebrity Infinity includes stops in Ocho Rios and Nassau.

Rates start at $1,096 per person for an inside cabin based on quadruple occupancy and go up to $5,000 per person for a penthouse suite based on double occupancy. The cruise is currently sold out, but a waitlist may be available.